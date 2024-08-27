35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory Mitchell, 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew member, smoothens speed tape on a BDU-50 practice bomb at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The 35th Fighter Wing projects air combat power and ensures a free and open Indo-Pacific through the effectiveness of F-16s, ensured by the work of the munitions flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)