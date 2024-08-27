Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory Mitchell, 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew member, smoothens speed tape on a BDU-50 practice bomb at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The 35th Fighter Wing projects air combat power and ensures a free and open Indo-Pacific through the effectiveness of F-16s, ensured by the work of the munitions flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8622388
    VIRIN: 240826-F-EP621-1047
    Resolution: 6453x4302
    Size: 13.52 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time
    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time
    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time
    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time
    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time
    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time
    35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Ammo
    Munitions
    Maintenance
    Training
    BDU-50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download