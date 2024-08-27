35th MXG Munitions Flight: one bomb at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Shaver, left, and Airman Gregory Mitchell, 35th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight conventional maintenance crew members, smoothen speed tape on BDU-50 practice bombs at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. The munitions flight training allows aircrews and support personnel at Misawa AB to gain experience and maintain proficiency with different types of munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)