Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clergy Day 2024 [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Clergy Day 2024

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Members from various clergies and faiths in Northern California meet with 9th Reconnaissance Wing chaplains and leaders to discuss ways they can support Airmen, Guardians, and their families spiritually on and off base during Clergy Day at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event hosted by Beale Chaplains that paused in 2019 and resumed in 2024 at the Foothills Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 00:58
    Photo ID: 8620801
    VIRIN: 240828-F-DG904-1002
    Resolution: 8107x6080
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clergy Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clergy Day 2024
    Clergy Day 2024
    Clergy Day 2024
    Clergy Day 2024
    Clergy Day 2024
    Clergy Day 2024
    Clergy Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Beale Chapel Corps Hosts First Clergy Day Since 2019

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    clergy chapel corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download