Clergy Day 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ronald S. Kiser, 9th Reconnaissance Wing wing chaplain, briefs members from local clergies and faiths on the chapel corps mission during Clergy Day at the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event meant to bring local clergy members from all faiths together with Beale Chaplains to better serve the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)