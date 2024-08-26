Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clergy Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ronald S. Kiser, 9th Reconnaissance Wing wing chaplain, briefs members from local clergies and faiths on the chapel corps mission during Clergy Day at the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event meant to bring local clergy members from all faiths together with Beale Chaplains to better serve the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Beale Chapel Corps Hosts First Clergy Day Since 2019

    clergy day chapel corps

