Clergy Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shemar Johnson, 9th Reconnaissance Wing religious affairs apprentice, and Matthew Wagman, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wheatland ward bishop, meet at the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event meant to partner the Beale Chapel Corps with local clergies to discuss ways all organizations can expand the reach of their spiritual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)