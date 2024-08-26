U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shemar Johnson, 9th Reconnaissance Wing religious affairs apprentice, and Matthew Wagman, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wheatland ward bishop, meet at the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event meant to partner the Beale Chapel Corps with local clergies to discuss ways all organizations can expand the reach of their spiritual support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8620798
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-DG904-1009
|Resolution:
|7542x5657
|Size:
|15.28 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clergy Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beale Chapel Corps Hosts First Clergy Day Since 2019
No keywords found.