Clergy Day 2024

Members from various clergies and faiths in Northern California meet with 9th Reconnaissance Wing chaplains and leaders to discuss ways they can support Airmen, Guardians, and their families spiritually on and off base during Clergy Day at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event meant to bring local clergy members from all faiths together with Beale Chaplains to better serve the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)