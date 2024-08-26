Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clergy Day 2024 [Image 2 of 7]

    Clergy Day 2024

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The 9th Reconnaissance Wing Chapel Corps and members from various clergies and faiths pose for a group photo in front of an SR-71 Blackbird static display during Clergy Day at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event hosted by Beale Chaplains that paused in 2019 and resumed in 2024 at the Foothills Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 00:58
    Photo ID: 8620797
    VIRIN: 240828-F-WX919-1001
    Resolution: 6894x4598
    Size: 12.94 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
