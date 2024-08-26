Clergy Day 2024

The 9th Reconnaissance Wing Chapel Corps and members from various clergies and faiths pose for a group photo in front of an SR-71 Blackbird static display during Clergy Day at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event hosted by Beale Chaplains that paused in 2019 and resumed in 2024 at the Foothills Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
Beale Chapel Corps Hosts First Clergy Day Since 2019
