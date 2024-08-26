Beale Chapel Corps Hosts First Clergy Day Since 2019

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ronald S. Kiser, 9th Reconnaissance Wing wing chaplain, briefs...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ronald S. Kiser, 9th Reconnaissance Wing wing chaplain, briefs members from local clergies and faiths on the chapel corps mission during Clergy Day at the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event meant to bring local clergy members from all faiths together with Beale Chaplains to better serve the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Twenty members from various clergies and faiths in Northern California visited Beale for an immersion into the reconnaissance and chapel corps mission Aug. 28.

The visitors met with 9th Reconnaissance Wing (RW) chaplains to collaborate on ways to serve Airmen, Guardians, and their families spiritually on and off base for the first time since July 2019.

“Clergy Day is an event the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Chaplain Corps host to thank all local clergy of all faith backgrounds who support the Beale community,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Peter S. Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing chaplain. “This is a chance to meet and share experiences, support one another in the service of our military members and their families.”

Attendees familiarized themselves with the military communities they serve by receiving a mission brief, touring the Foothills Chapel, and learning about opportunities to serve in a military capacity from Beale chaplains.

“In the context of what this day represents, it’s beautiful because it is the kind of partnership that we would love to have to serve people shoulder to shoulder with people that are demonstrating what it looks like to be a servant of the people in such a powerful way,” said Christopher Helton, Adventure Church youth pastor.

The 9th RW strives to continue establishing strong partnerships with all faiths around the community to provide the best possible spiritual support for its service members.

“The chapel corps and off-base clergies are not in competition, instead, we share the same mission, which is supporting and serving our community spiritually,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ronald S. Kiser, 9th RW chaplain. “We thank all our visitors for their time and willingness to discuss ways we can serve our members together.