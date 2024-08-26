Clergy Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Angeles De Leon, 9th Reconnaissance Wing deputy wing chaplain, and Carolyn Brodt, Bethel Lutheran Church pastor, discuss ways they can collaborate on supporting service members spiritually on and off base during Clergy Day at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 28, 2024. Clergy Day is an annual event meant to bring local clergy members from all faiths together with Beale Chaplains to better serve the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)