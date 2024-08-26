240901-N-MJ491-1083

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Family and friends wait to reunite with Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), as Laboon returns to homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew N. Jackson)