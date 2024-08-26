Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240901-N-MJ491-1019



NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, (USFFC), looks on as the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) returns to it’s homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew N. Jackson)