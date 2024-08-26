Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Jackson 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    240901-N-MJ491-1072

    NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Michael Pagano, from Hamburg, New York, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), shares the first kiss with his wife upon Laboon's return to homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew N. Jackson)

