240901-N-MJ491-1023
NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), is guided by a tugboat during it’s return to homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew N. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 18:37
|Photo ID:
|8620308
|VIRIN:
|240901-N-MJ491-8246
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 240901-N-MJ491-1023 [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Laboon Returns Home from Deployment
