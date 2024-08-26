Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240901-N-MJ491-1075



NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Michael Pagano, from Hamburg, New York, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), embraces his daughter upon Laboon’s return to homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew N. Jackson)