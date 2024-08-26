240901-N-MJ491-1015
NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Seaman Richard Allmon, from Carthage, New York, looks on as the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), transits toward pier 5 during their return to homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew N. Jackson)
