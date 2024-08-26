240901-N-MJ491-1040

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (September 1, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, (USFFC), speaks to the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), after Laboon returned to it’s homeport. Laboon, assigned to Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport on Naval Station Norfolk on September 1 following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew N. Jackson)