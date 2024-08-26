Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster [Image 6 of 10]

    Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD ANNEX, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Rebekah Ridgell, 110th Medical Group respiratory therapist, checks on a simulated critical care patient aboard a Texas ANG C-130J Super Hercules en-route to Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field Annex, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Service members assigned to the Air Force, Army and ANG honed their skills treating and transporting simulated patients in a series of scenarios designed to test and enhance their knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

