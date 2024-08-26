Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Rebekah Ridgell, 110th Medical Group respiratory therapist, checks on a simulated critical care patient aboard a Texas ANG C-130J Super Hercules en-route to Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field Annex, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Service members assigned to the Air Force, Army and ANG honed their skills treating and transporting simulated patients in a series of scenarios designed to test and enhance their knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
