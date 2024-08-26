A manikin representing a critical care patient is positioned in a Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise on the flightline at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field Annex, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Service members assigned to the Air Force, Army and ANG used the manikin to hone their skills treating and transporting extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, patients in a series of scenarios designed to test and enhance their knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8613382
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-KQ373-1643
|Resolution:
|3565x5348
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD ANNEX, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster [Image 10 of 10], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.