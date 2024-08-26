Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster [Image 4 of 10]

    Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD ANNEX, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Tanya Island, 147th Medical Group critical care air transport nurse, interacts with 59th Medical Wing Airmen while treating a simulated patient during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise on the flightline at College Station, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Participants were assigned to the Air Force, ANG, Army, Texas A&M University and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. The exercise tested the knowledge and skill of medical professionals while solidifying partnerships between military and civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8613384
    VIRIN: 240822-F-KQ373-2644
    Resolution: 6863x4575
    Size: 12.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD ANNEX, TEXAS, US
    This work, Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster [Image 10 of 10], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    ANG
    CCATT
    JBSA
    59th MDG
    Vapor Trails

