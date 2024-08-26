Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Tanya Island, 147th Medical Group critical care air transport nurse, interacts with 59th Medical Wing Airmen while treating a simulated patient during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise on the flightline at College Station, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Participants were assigned to the Air Force, ANG, Army, Texas A&M University and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. The exercise tested the knowledge and skill of medical professionals while solidifying partnerships between military and civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)