Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

Texas Air National Guard Lt. Col. Tanya Island, 147th Medical Group critical care air transport nurse, interacts with 59th Medical Wing Airmen while treating a simulated patient during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise on the flightline at College Station, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Participants were assigned to the Air Force, ANG, Army, Texas A&M University and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. The exercise tested the knowledge and skill of medical professionals while solidifying partnerships between military and civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 16:56
Photo ID:
|8613384
VIRIN:
|240822-F-KQ373-2644
Resolution:
|6863x4575
Size:
|12.14 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD ANNEX, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
