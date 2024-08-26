Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 59th Medical Wing and Texas Air National Guard treat a simulated critical care patient during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise on the flightline at College Station, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Participants were assigned to the Air Force, ANG, Army, Texas A&M University and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. The exercise tested the knowledge and skill of medical professionals while solidifying partnerships between military and civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)