Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers work together to treat simulated critical care patients aboard a Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules en-route to Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field Annex, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Medical professionals assigned to the Air Force, ANG and Army honed their skills treating and transporting simulated patients during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise. Their knowledge was tested and enhanced through a series of evaluated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 16:56
Photo ID:
|8613387
VIRIN:
|240822-F-KQ373-3442
Resolution:
|7259x4838
Size:
|16.04 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD ANNEX, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
