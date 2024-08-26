Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jennypher Rossi, 959th Surgical Operations Squadron perioperative services flight chief, is treated as a simulated patient aboard a Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules en-route to Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field Annex, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Medical professionals assigned to the Air Force, ANG and Army honed their skills treating and transporting simulated patients during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise. Their knowledge was tested and enhanced through a series of evaluated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)