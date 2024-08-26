Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster [Image 10 of 10]

    Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD ANNEX, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jennypher Rossi, 959th Surgical Operations Squadron perioperative services flight chief, is treated as a simulated patient aboard a Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules en-route to Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field Annex, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Medical professionals assigned to the Air Force, ANG and Army honed their skills treating and transporting simulated patients during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise. Their knowledge was tested and enhanced through a series of evaluated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    This work, Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster [Image 10 of 10], by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    ANG
    CCATT
    JBSA
    59th MDG
    Vapor Trails

