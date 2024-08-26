Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster [Image 5 of 10]

    Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD ANNEX, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A manikin representing a critical care patient is positioned in a Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise on the flightline at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field Annex, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Service members assigned to the Air Force, Army and ANG used the manikin to hone their skills treating and transporting extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, patients in a series of scenarios designed to test and enhance their knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

