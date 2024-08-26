Vapor Trails: Preparing for disaster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A manikin representing a critical care patient is positioned in a Texas Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules during a Vapor Trails medical training exercise on the flightline at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field Annex, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. Service members assigned to the Air Force, Army and ANG used the manikin to hone their skills treating and transporting extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, patients in a series of scenarios designed to test and enhance their knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)