    U.S. 5th Fleet Sailors Visit Bahrain Mobility International Center [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. 5th Fleet Sailors Visit Bahrain Mobility International Center

    ISA TOWN, BAHRAIN

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240820-N-AC117-1088 Sailors assigned to various commands on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain lay down plastic tarps during a community relations event at the Bahrain Mobility international Muneera Bin Hindi Early Intervention Center and Azhar Al Harak Nursery in Isa Town, Bahrain, August 20, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

