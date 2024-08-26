Naval Support Activity Bahrain Sailors Visit Bahrain Mobility International Center

MANAMA, Bahrain – Twenty Sailors from eight tenant commands at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain visited the Bahrain Mobility International (BMI) Center in Isa Town, Bahrain, Aug. 20-21.



NSA Bahrain’s Sailor 360 program, a Navy-wide leadership development initiative, co-coordinated the event with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) religious ministries team (RMT), culminating in a two-day evolution tailored to restore and prepare classrooms and the building’s entryway for the upcoming school year.



Established in 1979, BMI is a non-governmental humanitarian organization that offers speech therapy, occupational therapy and other special needs services to the Bahrain community. U.S. military personnel have supported BMI for decades, and Adel Sultan Al Mutawa, chairman of the board of directors for BMI, expressed his gratitude for the Sailors’ continued involvement and participation.



“Bahrain Mobility is 45 years old now,” said Mutawa. “Since as far as I remember back in 1982 when I joined, [the Navy] has been working and volunteering to participate on projects. We like it when [the Sailors] are playing with the kids. The kids are interested and even learning some English.”



“I like when the Sailors come to play with our kindergarten kids,” said Zainab Radhi Hassan, BMI’s physiotherapy director. “They were doing things that we were not expecting from [Sailors]. They would play with toys, coloring and getting the kids moving.”



Capt. Leroy Young, NAVCENT and U.S. 5th Fleet chaplain, acknowledged the longstanding trust and mutual understanding between BMI and NSA Bahrain’s 147 tenant commands.



“I am reminded of the significant impact that our partnership has had since the 1980s,” said Young. “BMI's dedication to empowering individuals with disabilities and enhancing their quality of life has been inspiring.”



In addition to the volunteer service, NAVCENT RMT also donated $4,000 in air conditioning units, laptops, and paint supplies to BMI.



“NAVCENT is proud to support and participate in initiatives aligning with our service and community values,” added Young. “Our joint efforts have brought about tangible improvements in the lives of many and have reinforced the strong ties that bind our organizations and our nations.”



The initiative to visit BMI is part of U.S. Forces’ commitment to grow Sailor engagement and reinforce social responsibility through support of the society’s mission - to raise understanding and acceptance for individuals with disabilities in the Kingdom of Bahrain.



Young plans to explore new opportunities for Sailors to volunteer through collaboration, ensuring the relationship continues to grow and adapt to meet the evolving needs of the local community.



“What better way to say ‘Thank you,’ to our host nation than by giving back,” said Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Bianca Harriott, NAVCENT RMT community relations lead. “Service members feel a great amount of pride and responsibility when we participate in these types of events. The partners that we work with are truly appreciative of the work we do and that helps us create a tight bond. Often times we focus too much on the negative in the world, but these events remind us all that one small act of kindness goes a long way.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

