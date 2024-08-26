U.S. 5th Fleet Sailors Visit Bahrain Mobility International Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240821-N-AC117-1062 Adel Sultan Al Mutawa, Chairman of the Board for Bahrain Mobility International (BMI), right, shows Capt. Evelyn Lee, commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain, left, historical images of BMI working with U.S. Forces during a community relations event in Isa Town, Bahrain, August 21, 2024. Naval Support Aactivity Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)