U.S. 5th Fleet Sailors Visit Bahrain Mobility International Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240820-N-AC117-1100 Electronics Technician 2nd Class Colten Taylor, from Corpus Christi, Texas, right, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ma Loriella Antonio, from Queens, New York, left, place painters tape on door frames during a community relations event at the Bahrain Mobility international Muneera Bin Hindi Early Intervention Center and Azhar Al Harak Nursery in Isa Town, Bahrain, August 20, 2024. Naval Support Activity Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)