U.S. 5th Fleet Sailors Visit Bahrain Mobility International Center

240821-N-AC117-1057 Sailors assigned to various commands on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain meet with Bahrain Mobility international (BMI) Staff during a community relations event at the BMI center in Isa Town, Bahrain, August 21, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)