U.S. 5th Fleet Sailors Visit Bahrain Mobility International Center

240821-N-AC117-1079 Cryptologic Technicians (Collection) 1st Class David Maclin, from Redmond, Washington, paints a classroom wall during a community relations event at the Bahrain Mobility international Muneera Bin Hindi Early Intervention Center and Azhar Al Harak Nursery in Isa Town, Bahrain, August 21, 2024. Naval Support Activity Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)