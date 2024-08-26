240820-N-AC117-1107 Electronics Technician 1st Class Caleb Lopez, from Tolleson, Arizona, left, and Retail services specialist 3rd Class Renelson Derilus, from Fort Pierce, Florida, right, pour paint into roller trays during a community relations event at the Bahrain Mobility international Muneera Bin Hindi Early Intervention Center and Azhar Al Harak Nursery in Isa Town, Bahrain, August 20, 2024. Naval Support Activity Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 06:11 Photo ID: 8611692 VIRIN: 240820-N-AC117-1107 Resolution: 7049x4704 Size: 14.54 MB Location: ISA TOWN, BH Hometown: FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US Hometown: TOLLESON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Sailors Visit Bahrain Mobility International Center [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.