105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores

New York Air National Guard Airman First Class Jordan Hickman, a guardsman with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Fire Department, practices vehicle extrications at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 2, 2024. The 105th FD collaborated with their Portuguese counterparts in training simulations and 24/7, real world operations during a two-week deployment for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)

