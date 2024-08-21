Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores [Image 10 of 11]

    105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson 

    105th Airlift Wing

    New York Air National Guardsmen with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Fire Department practice putting out live burns at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 7, 2024. The 105th FD collaborated with their Portuguese counterparts in training simulations and 24/7, real world operations during a two-week deployment for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)

