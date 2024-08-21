Sixty-four NY Guard Airmen Train in the Azores, Portugal

LAJES FIELD AIR BASE, Portugal — Sixty-four New York Air National Guardsmen from the 105th Airlift Wing traveled to the Azores—a cluster of Atlantic islands that belong to Portugal—to train with their Portuguese counterparts from July 28 to Aug. 10.



The deployment for training included Airmen from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron and Fire Department, 105th Force Support Squadron and 213th Engineering Installation Squadron. Each section got the opportunity to do hands-on training with each other and Portuguese airmen.



In addition to the collaboration between 105th units and Portuguese forces, two Airmen from the Minnesota’s 133rd Airlift Wing’s civil engineer squadron also joined the deployment to assist in training newer Airmen in the squadron.



During the deployment, the civil engineers honed their skills in structure maintenance, base support and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, according to Lt. Col. Benjamin Thomas, the engineer squadron commander.



“The mission of the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron is to provide ready engineers to deploy in domestic and international contingency operations in support of the United States Air Force,” Thomas explained. “Trips like these allow us to bring all of our capabilities and skills to an unfamiliar location and prepare us for future operations, no matter where they take us.”



One unique training opportunity Lajes offered was operating and rewinding a BAK-12 aircraft arresting system. This device prevents fighter aircraft from crashing if they land with faulty landing gear and it’s only found at fighter bases.



“The 105th does not have fighter aircraft but every Air Force firefighter and power production technician is expected to be able to operate these devices,” Thomas said. “We had the opportunity, in conjunction with local forces and the Portuguese air force, to do that exercise here and it was a very great experience for our team.”



Airmen with the 105th Fire Department also participated in the BAK-12 exercise. Additionally, they conducted search and rescue training, vehicle extrications and live-burn simulations.



They trained with the Azorean fire department at Lajes and participated in 24/7, real world operations, said Master Sgt. Antonio Latona, the superintendent for fire and emergency services for the 105th Airlift Wing.



“One of the many benefits of doing a joint training is the experience we gain by integrating with teams from different countries who have different needs and expectations than us,” Latona explained. “We were able to learn a lot from each other, and our firefighters learned what it’s like to be deployed in another country and how to quickly integrate into that new environment.”



Meanwhile, the 213th conducted a survey of communication towers at Lajes Air Field.



Using their findings, they prepared a project package for follow-on teams to install air-to-ground radio antennas, a task that will enhance the base's communication capabilities, according to Senior Master Sgt. James Heimbuecher, the cyberspace systems integrator for the 105th.



“Specifically, we're determining what parts they need, what tools they need to bring and the steps for the Airmen to actually come and put the antennas in place and connect them into the radio system,” Heimbuecher said.



Hiembeucher explained that the 213th often works with other units from the 105th to accomplish projects, making this joint training a great opportunity to learn about different sections in a unique environment.



“Anytime we go to another site, there are always the unknowns,” he said. “By training in different locations, we learn to develop solutions in the moment for things that we didn't prepare for, providing us with knowledge we can bring back to our unit.”



The 105th Force Support Squadron team provided additional support to base operations at Lajes. Their responsibilities included assisting in the post office, maintaining the base gym and helping in the dining facility.



This experience allowed them to develop skills outside their usual scope within the National Guard and contribute to overall base support functions, said Staff Sgt. Christina Navarro, a personnel specialist with the squadron.



“The force support squadron includes a variety of responsibilities, such as services, retention, administration and behind-the-scenes tasks most members don’t see in their day-to-day lives,” Navarro stated. “This experience allowed us to see how other squadrons run and experience first-hand the impact we have on other units and the mission.”



During the deployment, 11 civil engineers also visited Moron, Spain, to complete fencing and airfield erosion remediation. They worked alongside two structures Airmen from the 158th Civil Engineer Squadron and six heavy equipment operators from the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron.



Lt. Col. Robert Forrester, the officer in charge of the group, said he was impressed by his team’s readiness and enthusiasm when approached with this new project, as well as the flexibility from the 105th Operations Group that made this trip possible.



“They asked us if we happened to have the appropriate skill sets, and if there was any chance we could divert those individuals from Lajes, Portugal, to Moron, Spain,” he recalled. “Less than 2 weeks later, our structures and heavy equipment operators teams were on the ground in Spain working these two projects.”



The group installed more than 700 linear feet of residential vinyl fencing installations, including 12 doors, 126 panels and 138 posts. They also leveled and shaped the ground, then installed 1,000 linear yards of fabric reinforcements, 2,000 linear yards of sediment control materials and more than 600 stakes to hold everything together.



“The skills training was great but the mission training was even more important,” Forrester stated. “We weren’t just there to build a fence or put in some erosion control. We were there to be given a tough, time-restricted mission with limited instruction, resources and equipment, and then use our skills and knowledge to successfully accomplish that mission.”



These joint trainings not only provided unique skill development but also reinforced teamwork and international collaboration in military operations, Thomas explained.



“One of the best benefits of this trip has been being able to bring skills and collaboration together from parts of the 105th like the 213th Engineering Installation Squadron and 105th Force Support Squadron,” Thomas said.



“These are elements of the wing that we don't normally work with during drills and during our normal annual training, [yet] we've been able to come together here as one team to bring our skills and capabilities to bear for the host wing,” he added.

