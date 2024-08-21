New York Air National Guardsmen with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Fire Department extinguish a simulated jet fire at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 7, 2024. The 105th FD collaborated with their Portuguese counterparts in training simulations and 24/7, real world operations during a two-week deployment for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8606295
|VIRIN:
|240807-Z-KA743-1076
|Resolution:
|6835x4557
|Size:
|17.51 MB
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rebekah Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sixty-four NY Guard Airmen Train in the Azores, Portugal
No keywords found.