105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores

New York Air National Guardsmen with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Fire Department extinguish a simulated jet fire at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 7, 2024. The 105th FD collaborated with their Portuguese counterparts in training simulations and 24/7, real world operations during a two-week deployment for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)

Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 Location: LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT