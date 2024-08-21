105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores

A New York Air National Guardsman with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Fire Department stokes a live burn simulation at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 5, 2024. The 105th FD collaborated with their Portuguese counterparts in training simulations and 24/7, real world operations during a two-week deployment for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)

Location: LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT