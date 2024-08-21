Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores [Image 3 of 11]

    105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson 

    105th Airlift Wing

    New York Air National Guardsmen with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Civil Engineer Squadron and Fire Department use a BAK-12 device during training at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 2, 2024. The BAK-12 prevents fighter aircraft from crashing if they land with faulty landing gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Location: LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
