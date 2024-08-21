105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores

New York Air National Guardsmen with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Civil Engineer Squadron and Fire Department use a BAK-12 device during training at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 2, 2024. The BAK-12 prevents fighter aircraft from crashing if they land with faulty landing gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)

Date Taken: 08.02.2024
Location: LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT