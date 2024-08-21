105th Fire Department Conducts Training in Azores

New York Air National Guardsmen with the 105th Airlift Wing’s Fire Department use jaws of life in a vehicle extrication at Lajes Field, Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal, Aug. 2, 2024. The 105th FD collaborated with their Portuguese counterparts in training simulations and 24/7, real world operations during a two-week deployment for training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebekah Wilson)

