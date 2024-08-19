Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Jasen Hansen, Boeing scientific photographer and drone pilot, controls a Boeing-operated Skydio X-10D at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Dyess worked with Boeing, who partnered with small businesses to develop a system that detects aircraft anomalies, to innovate how Airmen detect problems. Boeing data from the Automated Damage Detection Software can be stored on a secure
    government cloud and accessed by Airmen around the world. This partnership could allow Airmen to conduct operations safely in hazardous weather or contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8600808
    VIRIN: 240814-F-BO786-1245
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess AFB
    Boeing
    USAF
    Drone
    Near Earth Autonomy

