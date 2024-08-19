Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jasen Hansen, Boeing scientific photographer and drone pilot, controls a Boeing-operated Skydio X-10D at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Dyess worked with Boeing, who partnered with small businesses to develop a system that detects aircraft anomalies, to innovate how Airmen detect problems. Boeing data from the Automated Damage Detection Software can be stored on a secure

government cloud and accessed by Airmen around the world. This partnership could allow Airmen to conduct operations safely in hazardous weather or contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)