Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

Near Earth Autonomy’s Customized Action Drone AD-8+ captures imagery of a C-130J Super Hercules at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Dyess worked with Boeing and NEA to demonstrate how Autonomous Small Unmaned Aircraft Systems enable consistently efficient inspections of large aircraft to enhance mission readiness. Boeing and NAE proved their drones and algorithm can save time identifying anomalies in aircraft for Airmen on base or at deployed operations. The partnership allowed Dyess to see the capabilities of maintainers and how they can improve with this system, potentially operating in more hazardous settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)