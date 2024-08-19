Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess [Image 4 of 7]

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Near Earth Autonomy’s Customized Action Drone AD-8+ captures imagery of a C-130J Super Hercules at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Dyess worked with Boeing and NEA to demonstrate how Autonomous Small Unmaned Aircraft Systems enable consistently efficient inspections of large aircraft to enhance mission readiness. Boeing and NAE proved their drones and algorithm can save time identifying anomalies in aircraft for Airmen on base or at deployed operations. The partnership allowed Dyess to see the capabilities of maintainers and how they can improve with this system, potentially operating in more hazardous settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8600805
    VIRIN: 240814-F-BO786-1148
    Resolution: 5867x3904
    Size: 12.66 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess AFB
    Boeing
    USAF
    Drone
    Near Earth Autonomy

