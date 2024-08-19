Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess [Image 2 of 7]

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Peter Rhodes, Boeing artificial intelligence engineer, explains Boeing’s Automated Damage Detection Software to Dyess personnel at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Partnering with Boeing allowed Autonomous Small Unmaned Aircraft Systems to photograph aircraft for consistently efficient inspections. Boeing’s ADDS algorithm cuts general visual inspection time by over 50% and increases anomaly detection rate from 50 to 94%. This partnered innovation reduces risk to Airmen, establishes a centralized digital damage record and increases aircraft availability by decreasing downtime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8600803
    VIRIN: 240814-F-BO786-1095
    Resolution: 5535x3690
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess AFB
    Boeing
    USAF
    Drone
    Near Earth Autonomy

