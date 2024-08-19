Peter Rhodes, Boeing artificial intelligence engineer, explains Boeing’s Automated Damage Detection Software to Dyess personnel at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Partnering with Boeing allowed Autonomous Small Unmaned Aircraft Systems to photograph aircraft for consistently efficient inspections. Boeing’s ADDS algorithm cuts general visual inspection time by over 50% and increases anomaly detection rate from 50 to 94%. This partnered innovation reduces risk to Airmen, establishes a centralized digital damage record and increases aircraft availability by decreasing downtime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8600803
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-BO786-1095
|Resolution:
|5535x3690
|Size:
|13.25 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.