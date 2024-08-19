Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess [Image 3 of 7]

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Jasen Hansen, Boeing scientific photographer and drone pilot, employs a Boeing-operated Skydio X-10D to capture imagery of a C-130J Super Hercules at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Boeing demonstrated how their partnership with small businesses change how aircraft damage can be detected. With Boeing’s Automated Damage Detecting Software, Dyess can increase aircraft availability
    and assess data for it’s life-cycle. The versatility of these systems allow Airmen to implement larger systems on base for consistent inspections, or use smaller systems elsewhere for quick and efficient detection. These Dyess partnerships combine innovation from small businesses with Boeing data, engineering and models all in a secure government cloud environment for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8600804
    VIRIN: 240814-F-BO786-1235
    Resolution: 5988x3368
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Dyess AFB
    Boeing
    USAF
    Drone
    Near Earth Autonomy

