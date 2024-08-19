Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jasen Hansen, Boeing scientific photographer and drone pilot, employs a Boeing-operated Skydio X-10D to capture imagery of a C-130J Super Hercules at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Boeing demonstrated how their partnership with small businesses change how aircraft damage can be detected. With Boeing’s Automated Damage Detecting Software, Dyess can increase aircraft availability

and assess data for it’s life-cycle. The versatility of these systems allow Airmen to implement larger systems on base for consistent inspections, or use smaller systems elsewhere for quick and efficient detection. These Dyess partnerships combine innovation from small businesses with Boeing data, engineering and models all in a secure government cloud environment for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)