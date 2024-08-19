Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adam Goodwell, Near Earth Autonomy flight test engineer, analyzes data from NAE’s Customized Action Drone AD-8+ at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. By partnering with small businesses, Boeing innovated processes for Airmen such as detecting anomalies in aircraft. The demonstration of Boeing

and NAE’s capabilities allowed Dyess members to see real-time collection, processing, exploitation and dissemination of aircraft data. The data can be processed and stored in a secure government cloud environment allowing Airmen across the world to access and consult experts who have addressed similar anomalies on an airframe. This partnership could enable Airmen to track aircraft data over time, showing consistent anomalies that can help the Air Force innovate preventative maintenance and how they develop future aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)