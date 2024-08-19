Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sophie LeGore, Near Earth Autonomy flight test pilot, sets up NEA’s Customized Action Drone AD-8+ at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Boeing and innovative small business partners operated Autonomous Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems to capture imagery and utilize Boeing’s Automated Damage Detection Software. The ADDS algorithm analyzes exterior aircraft images and detects anomalies such as missing rivets, delamination, corrosion and surface layer damage that may not be easily seen by Airmen. Boeing’s Dyess visit showcased how their partnerships can improve base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)