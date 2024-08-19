Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess [Image 1 of 7]

    Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Sophie LeGore, Near Earth Autonomy flight test pilot, sets up NEA’s Customized Action Drone AD-8+ at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Boeing and innovative small business partners operated Autonomous Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems to capture imagery and utilize Boeing’s Automated Damage Detection Software. The ADDS algorithm analyzes exterior aircraft images and detects anomalies such as missing rivets, delamination, corrosion and surface layer damage that may not be easily seen by Airmen. Boeing’s Dyess visit showcased how their partnerships can improve base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8600802
    VIRIN: 240814-F-BO786-1051
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
