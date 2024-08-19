Sophie LeGore, Near Earth Autonomy flight test pilot, sets up NEA’s Customized Action Drone AD-8+ at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. Boeing and innovative small business partners operated Autonomous Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems to capture imagery and utilize Boeing’s Automated Damage Detection Software. The ADDS algorithm analyzes exterior aircraft images and detects anomalies such as missing rivets, delamination, corrosion and surface layer damage that may not be easily seen by Airmen. Boeing’s Dyess visit showcased how their partnerships can improve base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8600802
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-BO786-1051
|Resolution:
|5624x3749
|Size:
|11.23 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.