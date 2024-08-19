Boeing displays drone aircraft imagery capability at Dyess

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jasen Hansen, Boeing scientific photographer and drone pilot, sets up a Boeing-operated Skydio X-10D at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024. The demonstration showed how Dyess can work with Boeing and small businesses to innovate processes for Airmen, such as detecting aircraft anomalies using drone imagery. While small business partners operated larger systems with flight patterns using installed aircraft schematics, Boeing operated a smaller drone that can fit into a backpack to show how Airmen can use the Automated Damage Detection Software in more flexible situations. Dyess and Boeing share a mission to innovate and increase aircraft availability by targeting maintenance problems.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)