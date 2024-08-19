Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji [Image 8 of 8]

    Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji

    NADI, FIJI

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Senior enlisted leaders at the Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF) gather in working groups to collaborate on key issues, share best practices, and develop unified strategies August 15, 2024. These working groups foster open dialogue and mutual understanding, allowing leaders from different nations to address common challenges, enhance interoperability, and strengthen international military partnerships. This collaborative approach ensures that they can effectively coordinate their efforts and achieve shared goals. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 03:06
    Photo ID: 8599775
    VIRIN: 240813-A-PE084-1008
    Location: NADI, FJ
    #USARPAC
    #USARMY
    #ALLIESANDPARTNERS
    #FreeandOpenIndopacific
    #IPAMS24

