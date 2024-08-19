Senior enlisted leaders at the Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF) gather in working groups to collaborate on key issues, share best practices, and develop unified strategies August 15, 2024. These working groups foster open dialogue and mutual understanding, allowing leaders from different nations to address common challenges, enhance interoperability, and strengthen international military partnerships. This collaborative approach ensures that they can effectively coordinate their efforts and achieve shared goals. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji
