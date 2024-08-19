Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior army enlisted leaders from 16 nations visited the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Company D, August 15, 2023. This visit was a key component of the 10th Senior Leaders Forum, an esteemed event that aims to enhance international military cooperation and promote unity of action among participating nations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)