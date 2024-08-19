Senior leaders participate a team-building canoe event highlighting the critical importance of unity, collaboration, and trust within our ranks August 15, 2023. This hands-on experience not only fosters stronger bonds among leaders but also demonstrates the value of working together towards a common goal. Such activities are essential in building a cohesive and resilient team, capable of overcoming challenges and achieving mission success through mutual support and understanding. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8599772
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-PE084-1005
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.38 MB
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji
