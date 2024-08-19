Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders participate a team-building canoe event highlighting the critical importance of unity, collaboration, and trust within our ranks August 15, 2023. This hands-on experience not only fosters stronger bonds among leaders but also demonstrates the value of working together towards a common goal. Such activities are essential in building a cohesive and resilient team, capable of overcoming challenges and achieving mission success through mutual support and understanding. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)