    Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji [Image 4 of 8]

    Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji

    NADI, FIJI

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    United States Army Pacific Command Sergeant Major, Jason Schmidt, presents an award to Warrant Officer Class One Joeli Nayaca Rabuli during the closing awards Ceremony for the Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum on August 15, 2024. The award celebrates outstanding achievement and dedication, highlighting the exceptional contributions of allies and partners.

