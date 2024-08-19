Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army General Charles A. Flynn, the United States Army Pacific commanding general, passes the colors to Lt Gen Huzaimi of the Malaysian Army August 15, 2024. The transfer of authority and responsibility, signifies a strong partnership and collaboration between the U.S. Army and the Malaysian Army. It underscores the commitment to mutual support and shared goals within the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)