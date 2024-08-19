U.S. Army General Charles A. Flynn, the United States Army Pacific commanding general, passes the colors to Lt Gen Huzaimi of the Malaysian Army August 15, 2024. The transfer of authority and responsibility, signifies a strong partnership and collaboration between the U.S. Army and the Malaysian Army. It underscores the commitment to mutual support and shared goals within the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8599774
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-PE084-1007
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|19.27 MB
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji
