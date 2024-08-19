Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar and Senior enlisted Management Forum, attendees and spouses take a group photo during the 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar on Aug. 13, 2024. IPAMS and SELF bring together military leaders and their spouses from various countries to foster collaboration and discuss strategic issues. This gathering, provides a platform for sharing insights, strengthening alliances, and enhancing the effectiveness of joint and combined operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)