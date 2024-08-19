Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji [Image 3 of 8]

    Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji

    NADI, FIJI

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar and Senior enlisted Management Forum, attendees and spouses take a group photo during the 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar on Aug. 13, 2024. IPAMS and SELF bring together military leaders and their spouses from various countries to foster collaboration and discuss strategic issues. This gathering, provides a platform for sharing insights, strengthening alliances, and enhancing the effectiveness of joint and combined operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Location: NADI, FJ
    #USARPAC
    #ALLIESANDPARTNERS
    #IPAMS24
    #FreeandOpenIndopacific #USARMY

